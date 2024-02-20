[PRESS RELEASE]: DAKILA marks 38th People Power: Ang People Power ay HIGIT PA

Manila, Philippines—Beyond the stereotypical image of EDSA lies a spectrum of colors, people, and events that paved the way for the historic People Power Revolution, which marked the ousting of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos. DAKILA, an artists-advocate group, is set to spotlight these often-overlooked aspects of our history.

In observance of the 38th anniversary of the People Power Revolution, DAKILA embraces the theme “Ang People Power ay HIGIT PA: Higit pa sa isang lugar. Higit pa sa isang taon. Higit pa sa isang kulay.“. This theme serves as a poignant reminder that People Power transcends the confines of EDSA, surpassing the narratives of the Aquinos and Marcoses and extending far beyond 1986. Through a retrospective lens, attention is drawn to the diverse struggles for democracy and human rights across the nation, capturing the enduring spirit of collective Filipino action.

The commemoration entails a series of public screenings of the acclaimed documentary 11,103 alongside various activities spanning regions such as Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Laguna, Bacolod, and Cebu. These events will also feature interactive public theater performances at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani and an online exhibit showcasing artistic works on Martial Law through the Digital Museum of Martial Law in the Philippines (https://martiallaw.ph/). This initiative underscores the importance of highlighting narratives beyond the familiar locales and personalities, reaffirming that the People Power Revolution symbolizes the Filipino people’s unwavering quest for democratic governance and human rights. This collective struggle persists even after 1986.

Beyond just the numbers.

While the EDSA People Power Revolution of 1986 is often remembered for its massive turnout of two million individuals, the significance of the number 11,103 cannot be overlooked. Despite its seemingly smaller scale, the number holds equal historical weight.

Frontlining this year’s People Power commemoration is a series of screenings of Miguel Alcazaren and Jeannette Ifurung’s 11, 103 – a documentary featuring survivor stories of state-sponsored violence during the Martial Law years of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The screenings are scheduled as follows:

MANILA

February 21, 2024

PUBLIC SCREENING

Sine Pop

5:00 – 7:00 PM

7:00 – 9:00 PM

February 23, 2024

Benilde Center for Social Action

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

February 24, 2024

Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission

1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

CEBU

February 23, 2024

Southwestern University Phinma

1:00 – 3:00 PM

ILOILO COMMUNITY SCREENINGS

February 22 – 24

Liberal Party Magayon Chapter

1:30 PM

February 24

Barotac Viejo LGU

2:00 PM



Barotac Viejo LGU 2:00 PM February 25

Santa Barbara LGU

3:00 PM



Beyond just–but foremost–the names.

On February 24, 2024, DAKILA will honor the unsung heroes of People Power through “Forget Me Not,” a participatory public theater performance at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Diliman, Quezon City, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

In collaboration with the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation and PumaPodcast, volunteers will embody the names of Martial Law heroes, engaging with the audience through ‘Ask Me My Name’ tags. As participants interact, they uncover the stories and identities of the forgotten heroes. This interactive experience aims to unveil these almost-forgotten heroes’ stories and identities, serving as a stark reminder of their enduring legacy. As the saying goes, one does not die until they fade from others’ memory.

Forget Me Not, February 24 | 1:00 – 4:00 PM | Bantayog ng mga Bayani

Beyond EDSA 1986.

Tao ang People Power – Tayo ang People Power. As preparations for the 38th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution are underway, DAKILA emphasizes that People Power extends far beyond the confines of EDSA and 1986. It permeates every corner of the nation, embodying the collective will of the Filipino people for democracy and economic rights. As a testament to this, DAKILA participates in simultaneous activities commemorating the People Power in and outside EDSA.

MANILA

#BuhayAngEdsa Campaign Network

National Day of Prayer and Action

EDSA Shrine, Quezon City

February 23 | 9:00 AM

National Day of Prayer and Action EDSA Shrine, Quezon City 9:00 AM Freedom Ride

Ayala Ave., Makati

February 25 | 7:30 AM

Ayala Ave., Makati | 7:30 AM The EDSA Story

Club Filipino, San Juan City

February 25 | 10:00 AM

Club Filipino, San Juan City | 10:00 AM #EDSAKahitSaan Musical Event

People Power Monument, Quezon City

February 25 | 7:00 PM

Aside from Manila, there will also be commemorative events such as mural painting, public exhibits, and a democracy game night in Iloilo, Bacolod, and Laguna from February 24-25.

With a unique approach to storytelling, PumaPodcast also enjoins the People Power celebration through “Habilin,” a 12-part podcast and animated series showcasing the lives of ordinary Filipinos who join the struggle for their rights and democracy. Available in both video and podcast forms, it is a kid-friendly way of passing on the extraordinary stories of Martial Law. The Habilin series was produced in collaboration with the Commission on Human Rights, UP SAMASA Alumni Association, and WiseOwl.

Beyond just the colors.

The legacy of People Power extends beyond the confines of 1986, signifying the triumph over the dark days of dictatorship. In celebration of Arts Month in February, DAKILA pays tribute to the memory of Martial Law victims through an online exhibit featuring artistic works depicting the events of Martial Law. The exhibit, hosted at the Digital Museum of Martial Law in the Philippines (https://martiallaw.ph/), serves as a visual reminder of the atrocities committed during this period and the ongoing struggle for democracy and human rights today.

“Pagbibigkis”: an Arts Month Exhibit featuring the works of Ateneo-BIGKIS students

Golden Years: Weighing Philippine Martial Law 1972-1981, curated by Victor Barnuevo Velasco

As the 38th anniversary of the People Power Revolution approaches, it is imperative to recognize that its significance surpasses EDSA and 1986. It is a testament to the collective aspirations of the Filipino people for a democratic and just society. Recalling the unity forged by the shared history of the People Power movement becomes critical amidst current political maneuvers and questionable attempts, such as the divisive “People’s Initiative” to advocate for Charter Change.

Only time has changed, but the struggle for democracy and human rights continues.

To know more and be updated about the schedules, follow DAKILA.

#PeoplePower38 #HigitPaAngPeoplePower!

——

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Press Contact:

John Joshua Barbo

Public Relations Manager

DAKILA

info@dakila.org.ph | +639760522194

ABOUT DAKILA:

DAKILA – Philippine Collective for Modern Heroism is an organization of artists, cultural and development activists, students, young professionals, and individuals creatively building a movement of heroism toward social transformation.